Harehills: Police issue update with new information after night of disorder

Police in West Yorkshire have issued an updated after a ‘serious disorder incident’ in Harehills overnight.

A large number of public order officers have been deployed to the location in what remains an ongoing incident, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force put out a statement in which it reassured residents officers “are responding to the disorder incidents which have taken place, and that appropriate specialist public order resources are attending”.

Footage from Thursday night showed a bus on fire and altercations on the streets of Harehills.

Widespread speculation occurred on social media and WYP has urged the public not to use social media in this way regarding the incident.

Officers are also reviewing footage which has circulated on social media showing offending.

All criminal offences, including damage to vehicles from fire, will be fully investigated by detectives from Leeds CID and the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, the force said.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “We want to make it very clear that the full weight of the law will be brought against those responsible.

“Police can also confirm that no-one has so far been reported to have been hurt in the disorder and police are treating the matter as a serious public order incident.

“Residents who have perhaps gathered to observe the incidents are asked to keep away from the disorder while officers manage the incident.

“We would strongly discourage residents from speculating on the cause of this disorder which we believe has been instigated by a criminal minority intent on disrupting community relations.

“Officers are aware of incorrect information circulating on social media suggesting persons potentially responsible.

“Members of the public who have reported incidents so far are thanked for their reports and we want to encourage people to contact us with information and footage of offenders.

“A specialised website will be set up to allow these reports to be made will be set up and further details regarding this on this will follow.