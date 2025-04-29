Proposals designed to tighten the law around crossbow sales have been put forward by the Government.

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson said amendments tabled to the Crime and Policing Bill aim to strengthen age verification controls on both the online sale and delivery of the weapon.

Dame Diana also expressed concerns about how people can go online and “in a few clicks” buy a crossbow, as she signalled the Government intends to bring forward further measures.

Her remarks came during an urgent question about a serious incident in Leeds in which two women, aged 19 and 31, were injured and a crossbow and firearm were recovered.

Police described a 38-year-old man as a “key suspect” and said he was arrested and taken to hospital due to a self-inflicted injury after the incident in Otley Road, Leeds, on Saturday afternoon.

Dame Diana said her thoughts and prayers were with the victims of the “horrific violent incident”, telling the Commons: “Counter Terrorism Policing North East have taken the lead for the investigation into this attack and are now working with West Yorkshire Police.

“This is an ongoing investigation and I cannot comment on particular details of the case other than to note that we must allow the police time and space to conduct their investigation.

“Having said that, we are very aware of concerns about the use of crossbows in violent attacks.

“We share this concern and last week the Government tabled amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill to strengthen age verification controls on both the online sale and delivery of crossbows.

“The previous government held a call for evidence on licensing systems that could apply to crossbows last year to which they did not respond.

“As part of our wider work to get dangerous and lethal weapons off Britain’s streets, we will shortly be publishing our response to that consultation, setting out how we plan to go further to limit the availability and accessibility of crossbows in this country.”

The previous Conservative government launched a consultation in February 2024 on introducing further controls on crossbow ownership after a 2021 incident in which a man, armed with such a weapon, gained entry to the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It suggested a firearms-style licensing scheme for crossbows, but progress on the proposals have stalled following last year’s general election.

It is currently illegal to sell crossbows to people aged under 18 or carry one in public without a reasonable excuse, but there is no licensing or registration scheme for the weapon and adults are free to buy them.

Labour MP Alex Sobel (Leeds Central and Headingley), who secured the urgent question, earlier expressed his gratitude to the “heroic efforts” of members of the public on Saturday.

He said: “The details of how they helped are still emerging but I already know without them we may have had a far worse tragedy.”

On crossbows, Mr Sobel added: “We need to see action taken on these lethal weapons.”

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson (Ashfield) said: “We have unhinged individuals roaming our streets, towns and cities with crossbows, knives, swords, dangerous weapons and no tinkering around legislation or licensing will stop this madness.

“Isn’t it about time we had mandatory jail sentences for people carrying these weapons?”

Dame Diana said Mr Anderson had raised a “really important point”, adding: “We’re working in Government as quickly as possible to understand and identify the nature and scale of a growing cohort of predominantly young men and boys who are fixated with violence and we want to make sure we have proper multi-agency interventions and an approach to manage the risk they pose.

“And the Prime Minister has already set out that if the law needs to change to recognise this new and dangerous threat, then we will change it and do so quickly.”

Conservative former minister Andrew Murrison described “how easy it is” to buy a crossbow and noted that a “few clicks” could result in an online order.

He said: “These things are as deadly as shotguns and yet we don’t license them as such.

“Will the minister in the plans she has heralded consider very seriously going down the same route as other European countries and make sure these deadly weapons are properly controlled?”

Dame Diana, in her reply, said: “He makes a very compelling case for why change is needed in this area.