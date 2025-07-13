Police have arrested three men after a man was stabbed to death in a Yorkshire park.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Crow Nest Park, off Heckmondwike Road, in Dewsbury, shortly after 8.15pm on Saturday (Jul 12).

Paramedics gave the man emergency treatment and an air ambulance attended but it was confirmed a short time later that the man - who was in his 30s - had died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park has been closed by police as detectives comb the area for clues and crime scene investigators carry out their work.

Police have also put cordons up in nearby Pilgrim Drive and Pilgrim Crescent following reports of several people fighting on Pilgrim Drive shortly before the stabbing in the park.

The force said three men have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “We have launched a murder investigation after a man sadly suffered fatal injuries while being attacked with a bladed article in Crow Nest Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury

“We believe this was a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to members of the public.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in Crow Nest Park or around Pilgrim Drive or Pilgrim Crescent who may have seen anything that could assist with our enquiries to please come forward.

“We have added patrols in the area and a significant number of detectives are investigating this tragic incident, please approach them if you have any information or concerns.”