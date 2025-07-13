Crow Nest Park: Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in park during 'disorder'
West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Crow Nest Park, off Heckmondwike Road, in Dewsbury, shortly after 8.15pm on Saturday (Jul 12).
Paramedics gave the man emergency treatment and an air ambulance attended but it was confirmed a short time later that the man - who was in his 30s - had died.
The park has been closed by police as detectives comb the area for clues and crime scene investigators carry out their work.
Police have also put cordons up in nearby Pilgrim Drive and Pilgrim Crescent following reports of several people fighting on Pilgrim Drive shortly before the stabbing in the park.
The force said three men have been arrested in connection with the attack.
Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “We have launched a murder investigation after a man sadly suffered fatal injuries while being attacked with a bladed article in Crow Nest Park.
“We believe this was a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to members of the public.
“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in Crow Nest Park or around Pilgrim Drive or Pilgrim Crescent who may have seen anything that could assist with our enquiries to please come forward.
“We have added patrols in the area and a significant number of detectives are investigating this tragic incident, please approach them if you have any information or concerns.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1860 of July 12. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.