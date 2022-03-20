'Cruel' armed robber is jailed after terrifying raid at Yorkshire Post Office

Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 17 how Melody Wolf, aged 31, of Birchall Avenue, Whiston, Rotherham, and an unknown man raided the Post Office shop on Far Lane, at East Dene, Rotherham, while a couple who owned the business were working early one morning.

Recorder Meghan Rhys told Wolf: “This offence was committed by you with another and you are just as responsible for the consequences as that other person.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katherine White, prosecuting, said the male accomplice grabbed the female complainant and she was thrown to the floor as he demanded keys.

Pictured is Melody Wolf, aged 31, of Birchall Avenue, at Whiston, Rotherham, who has been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 43 months of custody

During the struggle, Ms White said the woman’s husband had also seen the male coming towards him with what had looked like a big screwdriver and he was stabbed in the hand and kicked hard in the back before Wolf helped to restrain him.

Ms White added that Wolf was also seen holding something to the neck of the woman’s husband as she held him down at the front of the store and the woman believed it was a knife.

But Wolf and her accomplice, who has never been identified, fled from the shop after a witness saw the couple on the floor with the two offenders standing over them, according to Ms White.

Ms White added that Wolf and her accomplice were pursued by the witness as they tried to climb over a fence and Wolf was later cornered.

Mother-of-two Wolf pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery and to possessing an offensive weapon after the raid on September 27, 2021. She also admitted failing to surrender to the court on October 26, 2021.

The female complainant suffered ligament damage to a knee after the raid and she still needs to use a crutch and wear a brace on her leg.

She told the court she and her husband were forced to sell their shop at a loss after the raid because of the physical difficulties and stress that the incident had caused and their lives have been changed forever.

Her husband stated that the raid has affected his mental health after he had not been able to help his wife as he watched her being dragged around the shop.

Clarkson Baptiste, defending, said: “Ms Wolf has to admit she acted in a cowardly, callous and cruel way to both parties in this case and she has to pay the price and she realises that.”

Mr Baptiste added that Wolf had been unwell at the time of the offending and had been taking class A drugs during this period.

He said: “She realises the consequences of her actions upon the complainants. Upon reflection, she is deeply ashamed of what she has done.”

Recorder Rhys sentenced Wolf to 43 months of custody and agreed with Mr Baptiste that what the defendant had done was “cowardly, callous and cruel”.