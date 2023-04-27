Cruel robber brutally beat man in his 60s on Christmas morning in Yorkshire

Jonathan Ashton knocked on the rear door of the victim’s home on Christmas morning in 2020 and forced his way into the home. When challenged by the lone resident, he violently and repeatedly punched the man before running away.

The man, who was in his 60s, was left with head injuries and required hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashton, who is already serving a prison sentence for robbery and firearms offences, was jailed earlier this week after admitting forcing his way into a house in Handsworth, Sheffield, at around 10.50am on Christmas morning.

Jonathan Ashton has been jailed for a brutal robbery in Sheffield on Christmas Day 2020

Detective Constable John Briers, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Ashton’s behaviour was calculated and violent. He went to that property with the intention of stealing and causing harm to whomever got in his way.

“Through examination of CCTV footage in the local area, the support of witnesses who heard the commotion at the victim’s house and saw Ashton fleeing, as well as forensic evidence recovered from the scene, we were able to present a comprehensive case to the court and I am pleased he has received a further, lengthy custodial sentence for his crimes that day.”