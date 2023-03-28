A "cruel" woman who demanded cash from her victim after stabbing her and tying her to a reclining chair with some tights has been jailed for nine years.

Zara Jade, who was said in court to be transitioning to a woman, slashed her victim in the arm and abdomen while she sat on her knee in the home they shared. The 54-year-old then used the leggings to strap her victim’s ankles, knees, chest and arms to the electrically powered chair before tilting her back and switching off the power.

Bradford Crown Court heard how her victim remained fixed in place for a few hours while Jade used her card to withdraw £300 before later untying her. Jade - previously jailed for rape and other sexual offences - pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery, fraud and false imprisonment.

The court heard the defendant was currently in the process of transitioning and was referred to with "she/her" pronouns.

Zara Jade, 54, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court. Image: West Yorkshire Police

Prosecutor Lydia Pearce said the defendant had been out drinking before she made demands for money in her shared flat, in Halifax. She then attacked her victim – also believed to be a trans woman – while demanding to know her PIN number. The victim was able to stem the bleeding from her "superficial" wounds with a cloth.

The police were contacted after a district nurse saw the complainant's healing wounds during a visit a few days later and Jade was then arrested. Deputy circuit judge Timothy Clayson was told that back in 1988, Jade had been locked up for five years for rape and other sexual offences. He was also informed that in 2013, she had been jailed again for another sexual matter.

Barrister Richard Canning, representing Jade, said her main focus was now to complete her transition while adding she knew what she had done was wrong. He also said Jade had struggled with alcohol and had made "bad decisions" while in drink. Judge Clayson said Jade's victim had serious health issues and that she was particularly vulnerable.

He said the complainant had been helpless and unable to move or contact anyone after being tied to the chair. The judge added that the next morning, Jade was apologetic and said she felt mortified by what she had done.

He said the offences showed that the defendant was willing to behave in a "callous and cruel" way towards a vulnerable victim. He said her previous convictions were for serious offences and he concluded that she was a dangerous offender.

Jade will now have to serve two-thirds of a nine-year jail sentence before being considered for release by the Parole Board. She will then be subject to an extended licence period of three years.