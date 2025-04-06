Cyclist, 81, dies in hit and run as police appeal to find car

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a car involved in a hit and run which killed a cycilst.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on the A57 in Todwick, Rotherham, on Friday (Apr 4) at around 3.15pm.

Police officers who arrived at the scene learned a blue Volkswagen Golf had hit a cyclist and fled the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency serviced attended but despite their best efforts, the 81-year-old cyclist died at the scene.

Police have arrested two men, aged 27 and 28, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but are now appealing to the public for help in tracking down the vehicle which was involved.

It is thought the car has damage to the front bumper, passenger side headlight and wing mirror.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended, but despite their best efforts, the cyclist, an 81-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is receiving support from officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car which was involved in the hit and run | SYP

“Our investigation has progressed at pace and in the early hours of April 5 officers arrested two men, aged 27 and 28 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. These have since been released on police bail.

“A woman aged 46 was also arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and has been released under investigation.

“We are now asking for your help to find the vehicle that was involved. CCTV enquiries have led us to believe that the vehicle travelled in the direction of Killamarsh following the collision.”