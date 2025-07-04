Cyclist dies after being hit by Volvo tipper truck in Yorkshire crash

A cyclist has died after being hit by a truck in Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said it was called to Hedon Road in Hull at its junction with Emily Street at around 7.30pm on July 3 following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The force said a Volvo tipper had been involved in a crash with a cyclist.

The 59-year-old man who was riding the bike was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of medical professionals.

The driver of the truck, a 51-year-old man, was arrested at the scene.

“The driver of the Volvo tipper, a 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and causing death whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs. He remains in police custody while our enquiries continue.