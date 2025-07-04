Cyclist dies after being hit by Volvo tipper truck in Yorkshire crash

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 4th Jul 2025, 16:21 BST
A cyclist has died after being hit by a truck in Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said it was called to Hedon Road in Hull at its junction with Emily Street at around 7.30pm on July 3 following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The force said a Volvo tipper had been involved in a crash with a cyclist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 59-year-old man who was riding the bike was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of medical professionals.

The driver of the truck, a 51-year-old man, was arrested at the scene.

A statement from Humberside Police said: “At approximately 7.30pm we were called to reports that the driver of a Volvo tipper, and a cyclist had collided on Hedon Road at the junction of Emily Street in Hull.

Emergency services were deployed however, the cyclist, a 59-year-old man, died at the scene from his injuries.His family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers at this extremely difficult time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The driver of the Volvo tipper, a 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and causing death whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs. He remains in police custody while our enquiries continue.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the collision who has information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist our enquiries to please contact our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 477 of July 3.”

Related topics:Humberside PoliceYorkshireVolvoHullDrivingEmergency servicesDrugsdashcamCCTV
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice