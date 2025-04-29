Cyclist dies after being hit by VW Golf which was later found burnt out and abandoned
The man in his 40s was fatally injured in the crash with a white VWGolf on Ridge Road in Micklefield, close to the premises of Ridge Road Energy at around 2pm on Monday (Apr 28).
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cyclist was riding along a long straight single carriageway section of the road - heading away from Great North Road - when he was struck by the Golf which was travelling in the same direction, police said.
The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and was later found abandoned and burnt out in the Potternewton area of Leeds.
Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
West Yorkshire Police’s major collision enquiry team has launched an investigation and has appealed to the public for information.
Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of MCET said: “This is a tragic incident in which a cyclist has suffered fatal injuries while the vehicle involved has failed to stop at the scene of a collision.
“I would urge anyone who may have seen a white Volkswagen Golf travelling from the Garforth area to Chapeltown at around the time following this collision to please come forward.
“Likewise, anyone who may have video footage of the car. It would have noticeable and significant damage to its front and a severely damaged windscreen. Please come forward to help us with our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1325023689. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.