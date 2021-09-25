Cyclist dies after being involved in crash in Knottingley

A cyclist died after a crash in Knottingley

The crash happened on Ferrybridge Road at about 12.10pm on September 22 between a red Ford Galaxy and a cyclist.

The cyclist, a 45-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly died on September 23.

West Yorkshire Police is now appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident to contact them, as the case is being handled by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

A statement from the force said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of either the car or cyclist immediately prior to it, is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website.