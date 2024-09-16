A cyclist has died after a crash in Leeds and a transit van driver has been arrested following the incident.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 6:10am on Monday (Sept 16), West Yorkshire Police, and other emergency services, responded to a crash on Great North Road, Leeds.

The incident occurred between a man riding a bicycle and white Transit van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On arrival the cyclist had suffered life threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police confirmed.

The driver of the transit van, a 29 year old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

The road remains closed and police recommend people to avoid the area.

Police are also appealing witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad