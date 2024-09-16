Cyclist dies after Leeds crash as van driver, 29, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving
A 6:10am on Monday (Sept 16), West Yorkshire Police, and other emergency services, responded to a crash on Great North Road, Leeds.
The incident occurred between a man riding a bicycle and white Transit van.
On arrival the cyclist had suffered life threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police confirmed.
The driver of the transit van, a 29 year old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.
The road remains closed and police recommend people to avoid the area.
Police are also appealing witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
In a statement they said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat facility at http://westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 172 of 16 September.”