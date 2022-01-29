Cyclist hit by van dies in hospital on Saturday as police launch urgent appeal for witnesses

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the incident on Barnsdale Road between Methley and Castleford on Friday January 28.

The incident took place at about 7.15am after a Nissan NV300 van was in collision with a cyclist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both the van and the bike were travelling in the same direction at the of the collision, police confirmed.

A cyclist who was hit by a van in West Yorkshire on Friday has sadly died, police said as they launched an appeal for witnesses.

The cyclist, a 48-year-old man, suffered life threatening injuries and sadly died in hospital on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Paul Lightowler of MCET, said: “We are continuing to investigate this very serious collision which has tragically resulted in a man losing his life, and would appeal for any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage to come forwards.

“We would also like to speak with anyone who saw the van or bike just prior to the collision.”