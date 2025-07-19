Cyclist left with serious injuries after Bradford crash as police appeal for witnesses
The incident at the junction of Dick Lane and Broad Lane involved a silver Volkswagen Golf and a man in his 50s riding a bike.
The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who can assist enquiries, and particularly anyone who has dashcam or other footage, should contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police log 1233 of 16 July.”