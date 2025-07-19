Cyclist left with serious injuries after Bradford crash as police appeal for witnesses

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 19th Jul 2025, 09:11 BST
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Bradford.

At around 4:10pm on Wednesday (Jul 16), police responded to reports of a crash in Bradford.

The incident at the junction of Dick Lane and Broad Lane involved a silver Volkswagen Golf and a man in his 50s riding a bike.

The junction of Dick Lane and Broad Laneplaceholder image
The junction of Dick Lane and Broad Lane | Google

The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who can assist enquiries, and particularly anyone who has dashcam or other footage, should contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police log 1233 of 16 July.”

