Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Bradford.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 4:10pm on Wednesday (Jul 16), police responded to reports of a crash in Bradford.

The incident at the junction of Dick Lane and Broad Lane involved a silver Volkswagen Golf and a man in his 50s riding a bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The junction of Dick Lane and Broad Lane | Google

The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.