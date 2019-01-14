Cyclist lost several teeth after collision with car near Selby

A cyclist suffered several facial issues and lost several teeth after being involved in a collision with a car near Selby.

The crash involving the cyclist and a grey Mitsubishi Outlander happened at 2pm last Wednesday outside Rose Villa in Hull Road, Osgodby.

The collision happened on Hull Road in Osgodby. Picture: Google

Also in news: This was the jacket worn by unidentified man found dead in Yorkshire reservoir



A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist fell from his bike and sustained severe facial injuries and the loss of several teeth.

"Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who saw the Mitsubishi or cycle prior to the collision, to get in touch."

Also in news: Ban on dirty household fire fuels to tackle air pollution



Anyone with information can email email dean.turner@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, press 2 and ask to speak to TC 1113 Dean Turner.

Please quote reference number 12190005106.