A cyclist was pushed off his bike and set upon by hooded men while cycling through a Yorkshire village, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police said the assault happened at around 4.45pm on October 30 as the man was riding past Wickersley Old Village Cricket Club on Northfield Lane in Wickersley near Rotherham.

The force said the victim was approached by three hooded men, with one of them punching him which led to him falling off his bike. The men then punched the victim several times before running away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: "The victim reported to have been punched several times before the group of men left the scene. Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward with information, as it may help their investigations.”