Cyclist pushed off his bike and attacked by hooded men outside Yorkshire cricket club
South Yorkshire Police said the assault happened at around 4.45pm on October 30 as the man was riding past Wickersley Old Village Cricket Club on Northfield Lane in Wickersley near Rotherham.
The force said the victim was approached by three hooded men, with one of them punching him which led to him falling off his bike. The men then punched the victim several times before running away.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: "The victim reported to have been punched several times before the group of men left the scene. Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward with information, as it may help their investigations.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 14/192748/23. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.