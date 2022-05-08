Cyclist seriously injured after colliding with parked van on rural road in East Yorkshire

The accident occurred on Saturday on the B1230 at Newland, near Eastrington, and involved a red Peugeot van.
Humberside Police said: "Shortly after 1pm, a cyclist was travelling from Howden in the direction of Gilberdyke when they were involved in collision with a parked van.
Read More
"The cyclist sustained serious and life-threatening injuries in the collision and we are appealing for help from anyone who may have seen something that could help with our collision investigation.
"If you were travelling along the B1230 Hull Road near Newland around the time of the collision and have dash-cam footage or saw anything that could help, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 242 of 7 May 2022."