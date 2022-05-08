Cyclist seriously injured after colliding with parked van on rural road in East Yorkshire

The accident occurred on Saturday on the B1230 at Newland, near Eastrington, and involved a red Peugeot van.

Humberside Police said: "Shortly after 1pm, a cyclist was travelling from Howden in the direction of Gilberdyke when they were involved in collision with a parked van.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B1230 near Eastrington

"The cyclist sustained serious and life-threatening injuries in the collision and we are appealing for help from anyone who may have seen something that could help with our collision investigation.