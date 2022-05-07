Howden Show: Pig racing, judging by Celebs on the Farm's Chris Jeffery and local produce

Howden Show makes its comeback after two years out on Sunday July 3 and at the helm is pig farmer Anna Longthorp, who also runs the Anna’s Happy Kitchen farm shop on the outskirts of the town.

Anna said she has followed in her grandpa’s footsteps with her involvement with the show since being very young.

“My grandpa Earl Longthorp was a member of the Rotary Club of Howden who have always worked in conjunction with the show committee.

Anna Longthorp on the site of Howden Show

“I first came to the show as a little girl and from being able to ride I would compete in the pony classes until I was in my teens, but never, sadly, to any great degree of success. I would also bring my dog along and I think the judges in the dog classes took pity on me by giving me a rosette for at least taking part.”

Anna said that Howden Show, which has changed its date and venue in its recent past and also the number of days it is held, having at one time being run over two days, is in a fighting fit state thanks to its hard-working committee.

“We are a very small team. We all get on with each other and it is very rewarding seeing the show come together and people enjoying themselves on the day, but we do struggle to attract new volunteers and really would like to have some new blood to help either on the day or anytime during the year as there is so much that needs organising.

“At the moment we all take on more than one role and sometimes just having to juggle those can be stressful. Howden is a growing small town and I’d encourage anyone who has some new ideas to get involved. It’s certainly not a closed shop. We would welcome anyone with open arms.”

Howden has had an agricultural society since 1808 although it appears there may not have been a show at that time as the 100th Howden Show took place in 1979. For some years the show was held in Hallgate in a field belonging to a William Carter and in the grounds of the Bishop’s Manor House.

In 1882 the agricultural society and floral and horticultural society, two separate bodies with separate shows, came together as one.

Anna said that Howden Show returned to The Ashes playing fields in 2007 in the shadow of Howden Minster and the Bishop’s Manor House having moved to Howden School for a period.

“It really is a beautiful setting right in the middle of town and it is so handy for everyone in Howden to get to as it is in easy walking distance. The show date was shifted from early August some years ago as it used to get rained off a lot and was moved to the first Sunday in July.

“We have kept it as an agricultural show with a good mix of other activities for the whole family to enjoy.

“We have cattle and sheep. The cattle classes are looked after by our own farming personality Philip Parkin who is one of our butchers in Howden high street.

“Philip runs and commentates on the nine hotly-contested commercial cattle classes that also includes a young handlers competition.

“This year we also have a farming TV personality Chris Jeffery, judge on Celebs On The Farm and who makes regular appearances on The Yorkshire Vet. Chris will be bringing his rare, native breed Whitebred Shorthorns and will be signing copies of his latest book, Big Tales from My Little Farm.

While Howden Show doesn’t run any sheep classes, Anna said it once again has Skylark Rarebreeds bringing their show sheep and their other rare and native breeds.

“Peter Ellis and his family are a well-known rare breed sheep family who show regularly at the Great Yorkshire Show. They bring their varied breeds, including some of their Lincoln Longwool show team, and have all sorts going on to educate children and adults alike about sheep and lambs.”

Anna has her own hands full enough that she doesn’t bring her own pigs, but she said those that would be at Howden Show would certainly be faster than hers; and that there is much more to the show than livestock.

“We have pig racing! I’m not able to bring mine as I then wouldn’t be able to allow them back with the rest of my pigs.