Cyclist who died in Barnsley crash named as investigation continues
Gary Roberts, 43, was the victim of the fatal crash on Pontefract Road on Friday August 8.
At 7.43pm, South Yorkshire Police officers were called to reports of a crash involving a pedal cycle and a silver BMW.
Gary, who was riding the pedal cycle, died as a result of his injuries at the roadside.
The driver of the BMW fled the scene, but has since been located, police said.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.
He has since been bailed pending further enquiries, police confirmed.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses, or anyone with CCTV and dashcam footage, to come forward as their investigation continues.
“If you have information, you can call us on 101, quoting incident number 913 of 8 August 2025 or report information to us online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
“You can also submit footage to our officers via this portal:
“https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-witnesses-and-footage-after-fatal-collision-in-barnsley
“If you wish to report information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”