Dalton Mills fire: Police confirm arson destroyed Victorian mill and five arrests have been made

West Yorkshire Police today confirmed that the cause of the blaze at the Grade II-listed building was arson.

The main mill building, which was derelict but sometimes used as a film set, has been destroyed.

Other restored buildings on the site, including the Clock Tower, which are home to offices were not affected.

The aftermath of the fire

West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are treating a fire at Dalton Mills in Keighley yesterday as arson.

"Officers were called to the fire on Dalton Lane shortly after 12pm yesterday afternoon.

"No one was in the building at the time.

"Five arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

"Bradford CID would like to appeal for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious around 11.30am – 12pm. They are also looking for drivers who were in the area at the time who might have dash cam to come forward.

"Any information can be given to Bradford CID via 101 or the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime ref 13220116901."

Dalton Mills was built in 1869 and at one point employed 2,000 workers, but by the 1980s it had fallen into disuse.

It is one of the area's 'flagship' Victorian wool complexes, along with Salts Mill in Saltaire and Drummonds in Bradford.

The mill could be hired for filming via Screen Yorkshire, and has appeared in Peaky Blinders, Downton Abbey and Gunpowder. The BBC took over the whole site and built a 19th-century cotton spinning room for the period drama North and South in the mid-2000s.

Its last known owner, businessman Paul Harris, bought the site in 2013 and restored areas including the Clock Tower and Riverside as workspaces.