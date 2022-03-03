The blaze broke out on Thursday afternoon at the Grade II*-listed Victorian mill in Keighley and the structure now appears to have been completely destroyed.

Around 15,000 sq.ft of the main part of the mill is derelict and awaiting regeneration work.

However, since Northamptonshire businessman Paul Harris bought the mill site in 2013 his company, Bellissimo Workspace Ltd, has restored the Clock Tower and Riverside buildings, which are not thought to have been affected by the fire. They have been converted into offices and workshops.

Police officers at the scene

The mill was disused by the 1980s, having employed over 2,000 workers at its peak in the 1870s.

Bellissimo does rent out the main part of the mill to Screen Yorkshire for TV filming, and it has appeared in Peaky Blinders, Downton Abbey and Gunpowder. The old weaving rooms were the set of Marlborough Mills in the mid-00s BBC period drama North and South, about the cotton trade in Manchester.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The flames have calmed down

A fire at the site in 2011, when it was still completely derelict, was found to have been arson.

Bellissimo could not be contacted for comment. The company's website has been taken offline and its Facebook page has not been updated since 2019. According to Companies House, it has not filed accounts since 2017. In 2020, Mr Harris received notice of a compulsory strike-off action against the company - meaning its assets would be dissolved - but this was later suspended.

Aerial ladders had to be sent to the roof

Smoke could be seen all over Keighley and Bradford

The building now seems to be an empty shell

Fire crews work at the scene