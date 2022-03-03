West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they are battling an intense blaze at the Grade II-listed mill, which was been partially restored and is now home to offices and studios.

Videos from the scene show large flames and palls of smoke from the site.

The fire service said: "We are currently in attendance at a fire at Dalton Mills, Keighley. There is a lot of smoke in the area & residents are advised to keep doors/windows closed. Please avoid travelling through the area.

"We have 20+ appliances in attendance. 100 per cent of building involved in fire. Hose reel jets and aerial ladder platform in use. Appliances from neighbouring brigades are also in attendance. Partner agencies in attendance - police, ambulance, Yorkshire Water and Environment Agency."

Bradford Council has opened Keighley Leisure Centre as a rest centre for residents living nearby who have had to leave their homes.

Water is being pumped from the nearby River Aire to fight the flames.

The mill dates back to 1869 and once employed 2,000 workers. It closed and fell into dereliction in the 1990s. An arson attack in 2011 destroyed a disused wing of the site.

The site is now owned by a company called Bellissimo Workspace Ltd.

It is on Screen Yorkshire's books as a filming location and has appeared in Peaky Blinders, Downton Abbey, North and South and Gunpowder.

Artist and sculptor Marcus Levine said: "Drama across from my studio as Dalton Mills, Keighley goes up in smoke. As I left it got a lot worse with barrels of flames pouring out the windows. It just looked like a bit of smoke for ages. All that work refurbishing the building has now been destroyed."

