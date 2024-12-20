Dangerous domestic abuser who tried to kill his partner outside shop jailed for 23 years

A “dangerous” domestic abuser who tried to kill his partner in the street has been jailed for 23 years.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjamin Swindells, 30, was found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, police said.

He repeatedly attacked his partner in the early hours of April 13 outside a Tesco Express store in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swindells has been sentenced to 23 years’ imprisonment, with an extended licence period of four years, West Yorkshire Police said.

Undated handout photo issued by West Yorkshire Police of Benjamin Swindells, a 30-year-old "dangerous" domestic abuser who tried to kill his partner in the street, who has been jailed for 23 years after being found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Leeds Crown Court. West Yorkshire Police/PA Wire

A domestic violence specialist officer with the force has branded him “dangerous”.

Body worn footage of his arrest shows Swindells in a highly agitated mood shouting: “She’s the love of my life” and urging officers to “kill me”.

A member of the public reported to police that a man, later identified as the defendant, was repeatedly kicking a woman in the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one point Swindells moved away from his victim to smoke a cigarette before returning and attempting to pull her up to her feet by her hair.

He then banged her head on the floor again and continued to kick her.

When officers arrived to save the woman she was unconscious and Swindells was sat on the floor cradling her.

The woman was taken to hospital and was treated for large-scale swelling to the head and significant facial injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside court, Acting Detective Sergeant Andrew Jones said: “This was a sustained attack on a female victim which continued as she lay unconscious on the floor.

“Swindells initially tried to blame others for the assault but has since admitted causing these horrific injuries.

“The consequences of this assault could easily have been much worse given the repeated blows to the victim’s head.

“She spent over a week in hospital, and eight months on the victim is left with physical and psychological damage from this attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope the conclusion of this court case helps her in her ongoing processing and recovery from this incident.

“Swindells is a dangerous individual who has demonstrated that he is willing to use extreme violence in a domestic relationship.

“He is now behind bars for his actions.