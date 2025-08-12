Dangerous driver jailed after ramming police car and injuring officer

A dangerous driver has been jailed after he rammed a police car and injured an officer while trying to escape capture.

Aaron Blagg crashed into the police car after he was stopped by officers as part of proactive patrols in Pallister Park in Middlesbrough.

The 27-year-old then took to the streets and drove dangerously through the town while trying to escape the clutches of police.

Blagg, of Addington Drive in Middlesbrough, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, dangerous driving, no insurance, failing to stop when required by a constable and failing to stop after a road accident.

He was jailed for 15 months, and handed a two-year disqualification from driving, when he admitted the charges at Teesside Crown Court on July 30.

Sergeant Wood, from Cleveland Police’s community action team, said: “I am pleased that we have taken another dangerous offender off the streets of Middlesbrough.