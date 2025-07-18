'Dangerous' man who took upskirting videos jailed and banned from tanning salons

A man who was caught trying to take a photo of a woman using a sunbed has been jailed after officers discovered ‘upskirting’ videos on his phone.

Earlier this year, Thomas Hampton was arrested after a woman in a tanning salon reported someone trying to take a photo or video of her whilst she was using a sunbed.

Quick work by detectives established that the hand holding the phone had come from the adjoining room which Hampton was using at the time.

After being arrested, the 33-year-old's phone was seized and examined by officers.

This uncovered dozens of self-recorded videos and photos of women in public, including 'upskirting' videos.

Hampton was charged with three offences and remanded into custody.

Hampton, of York Street, Mexborough, pleaded guilty to two counts of operating equipment beneath clothing of another without consent and observing a person doing a private act.

Appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday July 11, Hampton was jailed for one year.

He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for seven years - prohibiting him from owning any device capable of taking photos without notifying police, banning him from entering any unisex changing areas and tanning salons in the UK.

Detective Inspector Lucy Garside said: "Hampton is a dangerous individual who has a preoccupation with filming and following lone women in public. He regularly recorded women without their consent, concealing the fact that he was filming.

"I'd like to commend the original victim in this incident as without her initial report we would not have been able to uncover the scale of Hampton's offending.

