‘Dangerous offender’ jailed for 26 years after subjecting three women to abuse

A man who subjected three women to abuse, including rape, over a 13-year period has been jailed – in a case described as one of the worst a judge had ever seen.

Nathan Quinn, 35, pleaded guilty in January of this year to a number of offences including three counts of rape, one count of assault by penetration, two counts of grievous bodily harm and two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour.

Quinn, of HMP Armley, was sentenced on Wednesday April 9 at Leeds Crown Court to a total of 26 years in prison.

He has also been made to sign the sex offenders register for life and restraining orders have been given to prevent further contact with all the victims.

On sentencing, the judge remarked that this was the worst case of controlling and coercive behaviour the court had seen.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Donna Atkinson, of Wakefield District Safeguarding Team said: “Firstly, I want to commend the survivors in this case, who have shown immense strength and courage to come forward and report the abuse.

‘We are pleased with the total sentence handed to Quinn, for the years of abuse he subjected the victims to. He is clearly a dangerous offender, who has finally been brought to justice for his heinous crimes.

