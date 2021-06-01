Lincolnshire Police are hunting Daniel Boulton, 29, and are urging members of the public not to approach him.

Officers were called to an address in High Holme Road, just before 8.30pm on Monday after they were alerted by the ambulance service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 26-year-old woman and nine-year-old boy were found dead at the scene.

Police forensic officers work at the scene in High Holme Road, Louth, Lincolnshire, following the death of a woman and child on Monday. An urgent appeal has been issued by police to find Daniel Boulton, 29, in connection with the incident.

Both suffered multiple stab wounds and a knife was recovered from the scene.

Another young child was also fond at the property uninjured.

Police have revealed Boulton and the victims were known to each other.

Lincolnshire Police are hunting Daniel Boulton, 29, and are urging members of the public not to approach him.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at present. Boulton and the victims were known to each other. No one else was injured at the property. However, another young child was located at the property and was uninjured. We understand there is speculation that was child was abducted. This was not the case and the child has been safeguarded.

"If you have seen Boulton, please call 999 immediately.