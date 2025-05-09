A thief who showed ‘a flagrant disregard for people and their property’ has been sent to jail just days after committing the offences.

Daniel Heaney was jailed for a total of eight months after committing a series of burglaries and shop thefts in York - including stealing a charity box and assaulted staff members.

Heaney, 30, broke into a small business in Layerthorpe and two in Acomb between April 27 and May 2 this year. He stole money, including from a charity collection box.

He also stole meat and assaulted staff at supermarkets on Lowther Street and East Parade.

Heaney, of no fixed abode, was quickly identified by police as the culprit and he was spotted by police on patrol in Walmgate and arrested.

He appeared at York Magistrates Court on May 5, where he pleaded guilty to three burglaries, two shop thefts, and two assaults.

A magistrate told him only a custodial sentence could be justified, as he had shown “a flagrant disregard for people and their property”.

He must also pay compensation to two members of staff he assaulted.

DCI Shaun Page, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “For the last six months Heaney has either been in prison or out in public committing crime. He has made no effort to engage with services which could support him in stopping his offending – but instead continues to inflict misery on shop staff across the city.

“Retail crime has a negative impact on our local economy – not to mention the fear it causes for staff who are simply doing their jobs. We’ve placed a significant focus on addressing these crimes, which has led to a notable increase in the number of arrests.