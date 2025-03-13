A former England rugby league player and TV pundit has appeared in court to deny sexually assaulting a woman.

Danika Priim appeared briefly at Leeds Crown Court to deny a single charge of sexual assault said to have happened at Horsforth Cricket Club in the city on July 22, 2022.

The 40-year-old former Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos prop was granted bail ahead of her trial – which was scheduled to last three days, starting on November 16, 2026.

The defendant, who played for England at the 2017 World Cup, retired from the game in 2021 and had appeared on TV as a pundit.