Darren Stringer: Police name motorcyclist, 37, who died in Yorkshire crash
Darren Stringer died after the blue BMW R1250 he was riding crashed with a red Ford Mondeo on the B1246 Inrea Hill in Warter, near York, on Saturday (Jun 21).
Emergency services were sent to the scene of the crash, which happened shortly before 4pm, but the 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
North Yorkshire Police officers are supporting his family, the force said.
The driver of the Ford Mondeo, a 48-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail.
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses - or anyone with information that may help its investigation - to come forward.