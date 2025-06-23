Darren Stringer: Police name motorcyclist, 37, who died in Yorkshire crash

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 07:09 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 12:50 BST
Police have named a motorcyclist who died after he was involved in a crash with a car at the weekend.

Darren Stringer died after the blue BMW R1250 he was riding crashed with a red Ford Mondeo on the B1246 Inrea Hill in Warter, near York, on Saturday (Jun 21).

Emergency services were sent to the scene of the crash, which happened shortly before 4pm, but the 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police officers are supporting his family, the force said.

The driver of the Ford Mondeo, a 48-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail.

Darren Stringer | NYP

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses - or anyone with information that may help its investigation - to come forward.

Anyone who can help, or may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 369 of June 21.

