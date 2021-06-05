"It is difficult for me to talk about what happened, but if doing so helps just one person and stops what happened to my mum happening to someone else then it will be worth it," Miss Randell, 37, says.

During her 30-year relationship with violent and controlling Deland Allman, Ms Randell had suffered a catalogue of domestic abuse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"She just loved him and that was the problem," Miss Randell said.

Naomi Randell with her mum Christina Randell.

"He hadn't always been abusive and there was a period of about 15 years where everything was fine where he had sorted himself out, but I would say it was the last three years when he turned really violent.

"Mum had help and support from me and her friends, she wasn't one who struggled being on her own either, but we just couldn't get her away from him."

The couple had decided to reconcile in January 2015.

"Mum hadn't seen him for a few weeks before she died, but they started talking again over Facebook and decided to give things another go," Miss Randell said.

Naomi Randell with her mum Christina Randell.

"He fooled everyone that he had changed."

Miss Randell says her world fell apart the day her mum was murdered but that she had to carry on for the sake of her daughter, who was 12 at the time, and her unborn baby.

"I had my baby growing inside me and I just had to get on with it," she said.

Christina Randell was murdered by her partner at the Ibis hotel in Hull.

"If I didn't have my own children I think it would have been very different. I carried on fighting because I also wanted justice for my mum."

Allman was found guilty of Ms Randell's murder and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 22 years at Hull Crown Court in July 2015.

"My children have kept me going and of course my friends," Miss Randell says. "They have been amazing and I couldn't have got through it all without their support. They have been my family. I didn't just lose my mum that night, I lost my dad too as he had brought me up since I was one, but I won't call him dad anymore. He is dead to me."

Miss Randell describes her mother as an "amazing woman".

"She was so generous and loving and would do anything for anyone," she said.

Miss Randell is echoing Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds' call for more investment from the Government to tackle domestic abuse.

She said: "Victims need to know there are places out there where they can go and get help. There are refuges and they can be that safe space these women need to get away.

"Women seem to go back to abusive relationships because they think it is easier, that's what my mum did, but they need to know these places exist."

Miss Randell is also calling for children involved in domestic abuse cases to be offered the correct help and support.

"Children need to be supported in their own right, whether it is through counselling or education," she said.

"The best place for a child is often with his or her mother and there needs to be support in place to make sure this can happen safely.

"I hope by sharing my story this stops this happening to others and that people realise they can get help if they need it, before it is too late."

It may seem like a difficult step to take, but there is support available.

Free, confidential support and advice is available to victims and their concerned family members or friends, 24 hours a day.

Here are some of the helplines available across Yorkshire:

Refuge's National Domestic Abuse Helpline – open 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 0808 2000 247.

Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) – call 03000 110 110 seven days a week if you are in North Yorkshire or Barnsley, or 0808 808 2241 in Sheffield.

Hull Domestic Abuse Partnership – call 01482 318 759. Hull Women's Aid is also available on 01482 446099.