David Brennan: Hull paedophile sentenced to 15 years in prison for exploiting young girls

David Brennan, 41, has been locked up for 15 years

A paedophile who sought out multiple young girls via social media, blackmailed, and threatened them if they did not comply with his perverse sexual demands has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Brennan, 41, of Hull pleaded guilty to three counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of sexual communication with a child, and two counts of failing to comply with police by refusing to provide his mobile phone pin number when requested by officers following his arrest.

Brennan was arrested in May last year after an investigation which found he was trying to sexually manipulative girls as young as 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Stuart Fox from Humberside Police’s child exploitation team, leading the investigation, said: “Following Brennan’s initial arrest in May last year following multiple reports of young girls being approached by Brennan via social media and then subsequently arranging to meet them for his own sexual purpose, Brennan’s mobile and other electronic equipment was seized for examination.

“Our northbank Child Sexual Expoitation (CSE) team worked closely with multiple victims and witnesses within the Hull and East Riding area with support from partner agencies inclusive of Social Services and Education.

“As the investigation developed it was quickly established that Brennan knowingly communicated with girls as young as 12-years-old, arranging to meet them in secluded locations in Hull under his instruction, and leaving them cash gifts for them to find.

“On further analysis of his devices, it was established that Brennan was engaging with other children around the country between the ages of 14- and 16-years-old. It was seen that this was via social media and him often seeking them out, blackmailing them with money, and manipulating them into sending photos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only this, but there was profound evidence that Brennan would send sexually explicit photographs of himself and would threaten the girls if they did not comply with his demands in return.”

Brennan was handed a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life following the three week trial.

DS Fox continued: The victims in this case were all children and Brennan used that to his advantage by waving cash or alcohol as an incentive to manipulate them at first, followed by making demands with consequences and this allowed him to gain full control of the children he interacted with.

“I’d like to commend the victims and witnesses for their bravery in coming forward and speaking out, whilst it will not take away the devastating pain and trauma inflicted upon them, it is because of their strength we have been able to collate a substantial amount of evidence ultimately putting Brennan behind bars for a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We take all reports of this nature extremely seriously, and we will continue to seek justice for those who have suffered from crimes of similar nature and help to work with party agencies to support them throughout an investigation.