A drug dealer who was brought to the attention of police when members of the public reported him for ‘flaunting his wealth’ has been jailed.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Hallett used ill-gotten gains from growing and selling drugs, as well as money laundering, to live a lifestyle beyond his means, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force said it began an investigation into the 41-year-old thanks to community intelligence about the lifestyle he was living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As detectives looked into Hallett, of Huddersfield Road, Meltham, they discovered he was linked to a large cannabis grow which found the year before a house in Greenhead Lane in Dalton at which cannabis valued at around £26,080 was found.

Hallett and associate John Spence both admitted to producing cannabis at the farm, while Hallett also later admitted to managing cannabis grows as several other properties in the Huddersfield area.

Officers also discovered Hallett had laundered drugs cash through payments to his personal bank account and through spending large amounts on the redevelopment of properties he owned.

On searching his home, police found bundles of cash containing a combined £28,376.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support The Yorkshire Post Did you know if you subscribe to The Yorkshire Post you also get complimentary access to The New York Times? Subscribe now

He was found guilty of possession to intent to supply cocaine as well as admitting cannabis production, conspiracy to produce cannabis, money laundering and possession of criminal property.

He was jailed for five-and-a-half years on Friday (Mar 28).

His wife, Kelly Hallett, 44, also of Huddersfield Road, Meltham, was given a community order after admitting a money laundering offence of acquiring criminal property.

Spence, 44,of Ainley Road, Huddersfield, was given a suspended two year prison sentence after admitting a money laundering offence of converting criminal property, production of cannabis and possession of cannabis.

DCI Ian Thornes of Kirklees District Police, said: “Drugs offending and the related crime it brings to communities is treated extremely seriously in Kirklees and we welcome the conviction of David and Kelly Hallett and John Spence, following a complex police investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Hallett, aged 41, of Huddersfield Road, Meltham, was sentenced to a total of five and a half years in prison. | WYP

“It is striking that part of the reason this criminality came to police attention was tip off’s from within communities that David Hallett was up to no good.

“Many of us do not like to see people profit from crime and David Hallet’s flaunting of a wealth he could not possibly have legally obtained was a key factor in the downfall of his organisation.

“West Yorkshire Police and our partners are determined that criminals such as the Hallet’s and Spence should not profit from crime and we will be seeking to recoup all of their ill-gotten gains using the Proceeds of Crime Act.