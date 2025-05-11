The children of a man who was found badly burned at his home in Bradford have paid tribute to their father.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Hart, who was 92, was found dead with his body badly burned at his home in Shetland Close in April 24.

In June 2024, an inquest into Mr Hart’s death heard that the Somerset-born widower’s body had been “badly burnt” and he had suffered a major head injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Poole, who was 52 at the time of the death of Mr Hart, was due to stand trial for murder but was found unfit to plead due to schizophrenia.

She was given an indefinite hospital order at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday (May 8).

In a statement issued via West Yorkshire Police, Mr Hart’s family said: “Dad was a kind, generous, and devoted father and grandfather, married to our mum for over 50 years until she passed away in 2008.