David Hart: Woman given hospital order after discovery of 92-year-old man's badly burned body
David Hart, who was 92, was found dead with his body badly burned at his home in Shetland Close in April 24.
In June 2024, an inquest into Mr Hart’s death heard that the Somerset-born widower’s body had been “badly burnt” and he had suffered a major head injury.
Susan Poole, who was 52 at the time of the death of Mr Hart, was due to stand trial for murder but was found unfit to plead due to schizophrenia.
She was given an indefinite hospital order at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday (May 8).
In a statement issued via West Yorkshire Police, Mr Hart’s family said: “Dad was a kind, generous, and devoted father and grandfather, married to our mum for over 50 years until she passed away in 2008.
“We have missed him greatly every day for the last 13 years and are still devastated and sickened to hear of the brutal end to his long, happy & healthy life. Love eternal Dad. Lisa, Sue & Robert.”