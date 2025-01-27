A man has been given a community order after police discovered a huge cache of weapons at his Yorkshire home.

On December 3, South Yorkshire Police raided the property in Thorne, Doncaster, where they discovered 16 air rifles, a crossbow, a can of CS gas, a stun gun, two knuckledusters, two wooden batons, an extendable baton, three throwing stars, five swords and 38 knives.

David Walker was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon, namely a knuckle duster, possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and possessing a firearm without a certificate.

The 38-year-old, of Alexandra Street, admitted all three offences and was given a 12-month community order when he was sentenced a Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on January 17.

He was also fined and ordered to comply with 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

Detective Constable Molly Simm, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: "A significant amount of dangerous weapons were found as a result of this warrant, which enabled officers to safely seize all the weapons they found.

The warrant led to the discovery and seizure of a huge collection of weapons | SYP

"They have since been completely removed from circulation, with no weapons returned to Walker following the search of the property.

"After seizing all the weapons from the home, we were able to fast track the analysis of the most lethal weapons leading to us securing three charges against him which he pleaded guilty to in court.

"Weapons like these have no place in our society, and we take firearms offences very seriously. If you want to own a firearm, air rifle or shotgun you must have the appropriate certificate and pay the relevant application fee.