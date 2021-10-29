Dead kittens found wrapped in Superman dressing gown and stuffed inside Haribo tub

A member of the public made a grim discovery in Yorkshire when they found the bodies of three dead kittens stuffed into a Haribo tub.

The kittens, which were around six weeks old, had been wrapped in children's clothing and dumped in a Bradford alleyway known locally as Dog Lane, just off Saffron Drive in Allerton.

One of the kittens was wrapped in a children’s white long-sleeved top and had been placed inside a red Haribo tub.

The kittens were found wrapped in children's clothes

The other two kittens were also wrapped in children’s clothing, including a blue Superman dressing gown, and found inside a green canvas storage box which had then been dumped in the alleyway.

The member of the public who found them called the RSPCA and the kittens were taken to a vet, who confirmed they had died from cat flu and malnourishment.

The RSPCA is now investigating and is calling for anyone who can help them to come forward.

The RSPCA said one of the cats was found in a Haribo tub

A statement from the charity said: “This must have been such a distressing experience for the member of the public who found the bodies of these poor dead kittens. The young cats were just six weeks old and had clearly been quite unwell as they were very skinny and appeared to have been suffering from cat flu before they died.

“They were found near a primary school and wrapped up in children’s clothing. Shockingly, one of the kittens had even been stuffed inside a sweet box. It is so sad to think that someone has dumped these kittens like this as though they were just rubbish.