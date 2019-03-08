Dealer called police to say their drugs had been stolen in burglary

Have your say

A suspected dealer was arrested this afternoon - after they called police to say their drugs had been burgled.

West Yorkshire Police sent out a Tweet this afternoon saying they had received the call asking them to investigate the break-in.

The police wrote: "We have just taken a report of a burglary. We were advised that their drugs were stolen.

"Our call taker has questioned why they have drugs on the premises.

"They have informed us they were illegal drugs for sale. We have promptly attended and arrested this person."

The location of the burglary has not been disclosed by West Yorkshire Police.