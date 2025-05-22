Dealer who operated drug network on social media paid for sexual services of 16-year-old girl

A drug dealer who operated a social media-based drug network and exploited a 16-year-old teenage girl has pleaded guilty.

David Young, 55, admitted to paying for sexual services of a child, being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and possession with intent to supply class B drugs at Hull Crown Court on Monday May 19.

Investigations began in November 2021 after information was received about illegal drug activity linked to a social media account.

It was uncovered that a man operating a drug-selling social media page was actively supplying drugs and had engaged in explicit communications with a 16-year-old girl.

As enquiries progressed, digital messages through the drug-selling social media account revealed meetings had been arranged, initially for the sale of cannabis, but later offering drugs and money in exchange for sexual acts.

Further messages also included requests for nude images, with explicit photos being sent through continued interactions with a teenage girl.

On January 24 2022, Young, of Greylees Avenue, Hull was arrested for paying for sexual services of a child and for being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

A search was conducted at a property on Alexandra Court in Hull leading to the seizure of herbal cannabis, cannabis edibles, baking equipment, and pricing tools believed to be linked to Young’s drug distribution.

The street value of the drugs seized was estimated at over £6,000.

A forensic analysis of his mobile phone uncovered further evidence of the drug supply, including marketing messages, product menus, and pricing details for the substances being distributed, the court heard.

Young pleaded guilty to the supply of class B drugs and possession with intent to supply class B drugs at Hull Crown Court on Monday August 19, 2024.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Fox from the Humberside Police Child Sexual Exploitation team led the investigation.

DS Fox said: '’David Young operated a drug-selling social media account, using it not only to distribute illegal substances but also to coerce, manipulate, and exploit a vulnerable teenage girl.

“After initially pleading guilty to the drug related offences but denying anything related to paying for sexual services of a child, Young then made the victim wait exactly nine months before changing his mind and pleading guilty to paying for sexual services of a child at Hull Crown Court on Monday (19 May). This only prolonged the victim’s distress, delayed justice, and the lengthy legal process meant the victim had to endure months of uncertainty.

"I want to commend the incredible bravery of the victim and their family for coming forward. Taking that first step is never easy, and they have shown immense courage throughout this process. Their determination, alongside the vigilance and commitment from partnering agencies, has been instrumental in ensuring justice could be pursued.

‘’Thanks to comprehensive investigative work, we uncovered the extent of Young’s criminal activity. The evidence gathered presented a clear picture of his involvement, leading to today’s guilty plea.

‘’While this outcome cannot undo the harm caused, it marks an important step in ensuring that Young is held responsible for his actions, and he will now face the consequences of his crimes.

"We remain committed to holding offenders accountable and will continue to seek justice for those affected by crimes of this nature and I hope this case serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by individuals who use online platforms to facilitate criminal behaviour. We urge anyone with concerns or information about similar activity to report it.

"We take reports of sexual offences extremely seriously, and we will continue to pursue justice for those impacted by such predatory behaviour.

"We encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of, or has witnessed crimes of this nature, to contact us via our non-emergency number 101. Always call 999 in an emergency or if a crime is ongoing."