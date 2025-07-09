Dealer who rented Airbnb as base to sell drugs jailed for more than 12 years

A drug dealer who rented an Airbnb as a base to sell from has been jailed for more than a decade.

Jack Ford booked the property on Grassington Road in Middlesbrough using his own personal details and was quickly tracked down by police following reports to police over drugs at the property.

The 32-year-old, of St Paul’s Road in Middlesbrough, was arrested inside the rented building in November 2024.

Officers who searched the house found 842g of cocaine, with a street value of approximately £84,000 and a wholesale value of between £38,000 to £42,000, inside cupboards in the kitchen.

Further searches found packages of heroin weighing 1,070g with an estimated street value of £21,000, 104g and worth approximately £2,080 and the third contained 292g of heroin believed to be worth £5,840.

Cannabis was also recovered inside the property along with £10,000 in cash, a money counting machine and digital scales.

He was charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis, possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He admitted all the offences and on Tuesday (Jul 8) was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.

Jack Ford has been jailed | Cleveland Police

A judge sentenced him to 12 years and nine months, as well as two years and six months for violent disorder in Middlesbrough that will run concurrently.

Detective Constable Genyfer Smith, from Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Ford had made the Airbnb booking himself and provided his own personal details knowing that he would be using the property to store, package, and weigh three different types of drugs ready for onward supply.

“The money counting machine would also suggest that he profited from their significant sale.

“He was either quite brazen in his actions or caught up in the money he would have been profiting, to not think police would be persistent in their pursuit of him.