'Dearly loved' man dies on Boxing Day after being hit by a car while crossing Yorkshire road

A ‘dearly loved’ father and grandfather has been named as the victim of a fatal collision in Bradford last week.

Charles Philip Baker, 75, known as Philip, died in hospital in Boxing Day after being struck by a car while crossing the road on December 19.

West Yorkshire Police said: “We can now confirm that a man sadly passed away after a collision in Greengates, Bradford on 19 December.

"The collision happened on the A657, New Line, at around 7:05pm. A Hyundai Ioniq car was travelling from the direction of Thackley towards Greengates when it collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road.”

Charles Philip Baker

The Baker family said: “Dearly loved by his children, grandchildren and his brothers and sisters. Forever in our hearts.”