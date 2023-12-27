'Dearly loved' man dies on Boxing Day after being hit by a car while crossing Yorkshire road
Charles Philip Baker, 75, known as Philip, died in hospital in Boxing Day after being struck by a car while crossing the road on December 19.
West Yorkshire Police said: “We can now confirm that a man sadly passed away after a collision in Greengates, Bradford on 19 December.
"The collision happened on the A657, New Line, at around 7:05pm. A Hyundai Ioniq car was travelling from the direction of Thackley towards Greengates when it collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road.”
The Baker family said: “Dearly loved by his children, grandchildren and his brothers and sisters. Forever in our hearts.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting reference 1464 of 19/12.