'Deeply loved' elderly woman dies after being hit by double-decker bus in Leeds
The woman, who was 79, died on Wednesday June 18 after suffering injuries in the crash on Vicar Lane at 1.52pm on Monday, June 16.
The collision occurred at the pedestrian crossing between the Victoria Quarter entrance and Sidney Street. The bus was heading towards Eastgate at the time.
Details of the deceased are not being released at this time, but her family have paid the following short tribute: “She was a deeply loved mother, sister and friend whose kindness and spirit will be profoundly missed by everyone whose life she touched.”
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, who has not yet given an account, and anyone with any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage.
You can contact the team via 101 quoting reference 13250337910, or online via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat