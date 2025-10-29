A father who was killed in a shocking attack in Yorkshire is ‘deeply missed every day’ his family has said, two years on from his death.

The family of Jason Gaskin issued the statement as South Yorkshire Police continue to appeal for information relating to the death of the 53-year-old after he was attacked outside Park Social Working Men's Club in Balby.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of murder, with two of them being released under investigation pending further enquiries while the other two were released without charge.

Paying tribute to him on the second anniversary of his death of October 29, 2023, the statement said: “Jason is deeply missed every day. One night has shattered the lives of his family. It has changed us forever and life will never be the same.

"We would really urge people to support the police investigation. If you have any information that could help, or you witnessed anything on the night of Jason's death, please do the right thing and come forward."

Detective Inspector Adam Watkinson, senior investigating officer on the case for South Yorkshire Police, added: "Jason's family deserve answers so they can secure justice on his behalf.

"Our investigation into his death is continuing with a lot of work taking place behind the scenes and with that in mind, I want to remind people on this anniversary to please get in touch with us if they have any information which they think could help with our enquiries.

"Jason was found unconscious outside Park Social Working Men's Club in Victoria Road around 1am on Sunday October 29 2023.

Jason Gaskin, known as "Big Red," was a dad-of-five | Submit

"A significant number of people were in the area around that time with some rushing to Jason's aid.

"I want to thank all those who have spoken to us and provided witness statements or relevant information. If you haven't yet come forward though, now is the time to do so.

"Please do it for Jason and his family. His children will now grow up without a dad and we want to do everything we can to secure justice on behalf of them and all those who cherished him."