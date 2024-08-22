Delivery driver death: Police arrest man from Leeds for murder of Claudiu-Carol Kondor
The 32-year-old man, from Leeds, was arrested on August 21 on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of Claudiu-Carol Kondor.
Mr Kondor, 42, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.
The arrested man remains in custody and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to progress the investigation.
Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat
Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020119P03-PO1