Police confirmed that the collision happened at a crossing in the village of Rossington, south of Doncaster, at around 8pm on Sunday after CCTV footage of the moment of impact was shared online.

The black Range Rover, which has been reported as stolen, was completely wrecked after trying to get across the line while the barriers were down, but the driver is believed to have escaped unhurt and fled the scene. There were no injuries aboard the train.

Photos shared by a railway employee on Twitter show the Azuma, now stabled at a depot, with damage to its bodywork and a smashed window.

There were major delays on the East Coast Main Line following the incident.

The Azuma fleet has only recently returned to service after all of the Hitachi-manufactured trains were withdrawn for emergency inspections when a fault was discovered with the model last month.

Since they were introduced in 2019, one Azuma was severely damaged and has yet to return to service following a collision with an older LNER train outside a depot in Leeds, and another was damaged more recently after striking livestock on the line.