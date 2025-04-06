Derby Avenue, Middlesbrough: Bomb squad called and residents evacuated after 'suspicious ammunition' discovered
Cleveland Police called in the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to help them identify ‘suspicious ammunition’.
A small number of residents were evacuated for a short time while investigations were carried out inside the property at Derby Avenue in Middlesbrough at 8pm on April 5.
A 56-year-old man was arrested and he is currently being questioned in custody.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “A small number of residents were advised to leave their homes for a short time as a precaution, while Cleveland Police liaised with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) to identify the ammunition.
“Officers remained at the scene until the ammunition could be removed from the property safely and enquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cleveland Police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the control room, quoting reference number SE25059940.”