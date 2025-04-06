A man has been arrested after the bomb squad were called to a property in Middlesbrough on Saturday night.

Cleveland Police called in the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to help them identify ‘suspicious ammunition’.

A small number of residents were evacuated for a short time while investigations were carried out inside the property at Derby Avenue in Middlesbrough at 8pm on April 5.

A 56-year-old man was arrested and he is currently being questioned in custody.

“Officers remained at the scene until the ammunition could be removed from the property safely and enquiries are ongoing.