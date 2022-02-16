Detective 'failed to appropriately act' during Rotherham sex abuse scandal

Forty-seven South Yorkshire Police officers been investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as part of Operation Linden, which looks into the response of officers during the Rotherham sex abuse scandal, between 2014 and 2018.

David Walker, who served as a detective sergeant with South Yorkshire Police, will appear at a misconduct hearing that is due to begin on February 21.

He is one of 47 officers who been investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as part of Operation Linden, which looks into the response of officers during the Rotherham sex abuse scandal, between 2014 and 2018.

The police watchdog has looked into 265 allegations, made by 51 people. So far six officers have been charged with gross misconduct and five have been sanctioned, but none of them have been sacked.Mr Walker has been accused of failing to “appropriately act” after Rotherham District Public Protection Unit raised concerns about two sisters who were at risk of sexual exploitation in July 2009.

He allegedly failed to take the appropriate action when he received information about a Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council youth worker who was believed to be involved in sexual exploitation, in August 2009.

The former detective has also been accused of failing to record relevant information about suspected victims and perpetrators between 2009 and 2012.

The first part of the misconduct hearing will take place between February 21 and February 28. The second part will run from March 21 to March 30.

The IOPC said it will publish the full report on the findings of Operation Linden, once that hearing has been completed.

In a report published last year, the watchdog wrote: “The operation investigated 265 separate allegations, covering the period from 1997 to 2013.

“There were 51 complainants, 44 of whom were survivors of abuse. We are grateful to those complainants and survivors whose bravery in coming forward has enabled us to shine a light on the failings of the past.

“Operation Linden investigated the conduct of 47 officers: eight were found to have a case to answer for misconduct and six had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

“Five have faced sanctions from management action up to a final written warning, while one hearing is still outstanding.

“A full report on the findings of the investigations and the outcomes will be published following the conclusion of the final misconduct hearing in 2022.”

The IOPC also said police must do more to support survivors of child sexual abuse and listen to their experiences.

It has made 12 national and local recommendations to tackle systemic issues identified and help improve the treatment of those who come forward to report abuse.