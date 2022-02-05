Police were contacted at 1.13am this morning (Saturday) about an incident that had occurred in Pit Hill Park, in Holme Wood, Bradford between 5.50pm and 7pm last night (Friday February 4).

The victim, who is aged under 16, reported being approached by a man from behind, before subjecting her to a serious sexual assault.

The man is described as white and wearing a grey hoodie.

West Yorkshire Police said a scene is currently in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches following a sex assault in Holme Wood.

“We have specialist officers supporting the victim and we will work closely with colleagues on the local neighbourhood team who are increasing their patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation or saw an individual matching the description provided to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, quoting incident 122 of 5 February.