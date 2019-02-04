Detectives arrest 33 men in connection with non-recent child sex abuse allegations in Halifax

More than 30 arrests have been made as part of a police investigation into non-recent allegations of child sexual exploitation.

West Yorkshire Police said 33 men aged between 30 and 40 were arrested and addresses in Calderdale, Bradford and Kirklees were searched.

West Yorkshire Police, Calderdale.

All were released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: "The investigation centres on allegations made by one woman of sexual abuse committed against her as child predominantly in the Halifax area between 2002 and 2005."

The police probe was launched in October last year.

Detective Inspector Laura Nield, of Calderdale District Safeguarding, said: “Protecting and safeguarding children is a top priority for the Force and this operation forms part of West Yorkshire Police’s ongoing commitment to investigating both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.

“These crimes affect the most vulnerable in our society and are truly heinous crimes.

“We have specialist safeguarding units in each of our five policing districts, which include officers dedicated to investigating and dealing with both current and non-recent child sexual exploitation.

“Tackling child abuse is not something the Police can do alone, and we continue to work closely with local authorities, charities and other organisations to support victims and bring offenders to justice.

“All our investigations are victim-led and the long-term wellbeing of those victims is of paramount importance.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, no matter when it took place, to report it to the police. You will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences.”