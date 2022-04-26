'Devious' PCSO who had 'inappropriate' sexual relations with women he met at work enters guilty pleas

Archive pic: Scales of justice

Simon Smith, 49, who resigned from Humberside Police last year, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday.

The force said an internal investigation was launched after reports that Smith had used his role as a PCSO over a decade to repeatedly contact and strike up relationships with women he encountered.

This resulted in "inappropriate sexual relations with women" all of whom he met through being a PCSO, and took place at times while he was on duty.

Smith also attempted to cover up his actions by asking one of the women he was in contact with to not talk to the police.

A criminal investigation was also launched and the force referred the case to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

The case was later referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, resulting in the four charges.

Smith will be sentenced next week and a misconduct hearing will then be held which could see him placed on the College of Policing’s barred list, stopping him from working for any other police force in the country.

Head of Professional Standards, Detective Superintendent Matt Baldwin described Smith's action as "utterly reprehensible", adding: “As a PCSO, Smith was in a role where the local community trusted him, and he completely abused his position for his own advantage and sexual gain.

"We will absolutely not tolerate, accept or condone this kind of behaviour, that ultimately can undermine the public’s confidence in us as Humberside Police and in policing."

He thanked the victims for their bravery in supporting the investigation and urged anyone who felt they may have been a victim to a similar offence to report the matter to the police.

He said: “We hold all of our officers and staff to the highest standards of behaviour, with their integrity vital and professionalism crucial in maintaining the trust and confidence of the communities we serve.