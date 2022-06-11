Jonathan Franklin, 36, of Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes, was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday (June 7), after pleading guilty to two counts of stalking. He was also given a five-year restraining order.

The incidents took place between August 2021 and February 2022, when Franklin installed a secret listening device into a phone charger before giving it to his victim.

He used the device to listen to what was happening in the victim’s home before sending her messages about things that he had heard, causing her to fear for her safety.

Jonathan Franklin, 36, has been jailed for two years

His victim came to suspect Franklin had installed surveillance devices in her home, and further investigations revealed the listening device in the phone charger.

Officer in the case PC Jak Shephard said: “Firstly, I would like to commend the victim for her bravery throughout the investigation and court proceedings. She has shown huge bravery and I hope that she can feel some sense of justice from the sentence that has been given to Franklin.

“This was a particularly disturbing case where a devious stalker went to extreme lengths to invade his victim’s privacy. Not only that, he then went on to cause her huge fear and distress by relaying details of her private life to her in his messages, making her own home feel like an unsafe place for her to be.

“I am reassured that he is off our streets and unable to continue tormenting his victim.

“We take reports of stalking and harassment incredibly serious and I would like to offer my reassurance to anyone that had experienced similar behaviour that we will listen and we will support you.