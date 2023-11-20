A butcher shop worker was being held on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found seriously injured at home, it emerged today.

Detectives were today quizzing the man, 35, over the death of the woman at a house in Dewsbury. A local store manager confirmed today the suspect had previously worked at a butcher's shop. The man, who did want to be named, said he’d worked in the meat section at Butt Brothers Food Store, less than half a mile from the scene in Dearnley Street.

He said the man had been employed for a couple of weeks in July before suddenly disappearing. And he only found out he was a suspect in the murder case when police came to speak to him last night, before learning this morning that he’d been arrested.

The store manager said: “He did work in the butchers, he was just doing the shelving there. He was only working for a few weeks, and then he just left. That was in July. We didn’t see him after that. He didn’t come to the shop or nothing. The police came last night at around 11.45pm. I said ‘I haven’t seen him after July.’ I’ve now heard that they’ve caught him.”

A large scale manhunt was launched last night (Sun) after the woman, who was found with serious injuries at the house, died at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police later confirmed they had arrested a suspect.

1 . Police on the scene in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury A man was being quizzed by police following the death of a woman in her 20s. Photo: William Lailey / SWNS Photo Sales

2 . Police on the scene in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury Police launched a 'large scale' operation after the unnamed woman was was found just before 6.45pm on November 19 in Dewsbury Photo: William Lailey / SWNS Photo Sales

3 . Police on the scene in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury A man, 35, was held a short time later and is currently being quizzed by murder squad detectives who described the incident as 'domestic related.' Photo: William Lailey / SWNS Photo Sales