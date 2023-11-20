Dewsbury murder: Pictures and video as police at scene of Yorkshire murder investigation as butcher shop worker is arrested
Detectives were today quizzing the man, 35, over the death of the woman at a house in Dewsbury. A local store manager confirmed today the suspect had previously worked at a butcher's shop. The man, who did want to be named, said he’d worked in the meat section at Butt Brothers Food Store, less than half a mile from the scene in Dearnley Street.
He said the man had been employed for a couple of weeks in July before suddenly disappearing. And he only found out he was a suspect in the murder case when police came to speak to him last night, before learning this morning that he’d been arrested.
The store manager said: “He did work in the butchers, he was just doing the shelving there. He was only working for a few weeks, and then he just left. That was in July. We didn’t see him after that. He didn’t come to the shop or nothing. The police came last night at around 11.45pm. I said ‘I haven’t seen him after July.’ I’ve now heard that they’ve caught him.”
A large scale manhunt was launched last night (Sun) after the woman, who was found with serious injuries at the house, died at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police later confirmed they had arrested a suspect.